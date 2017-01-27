Dramatic bus crash caught on camera

SYRACUSE, NY, — Brace yourself for some crazy intense surveillance video.

A pick-up truck ended up lodged part way into a bus, several feet off the ground, after a wild crash in Syracuse, New York.

Amazingly, no one was seriously hurt.

Police said the driver was getting off an exit ramp and swerved to the left lane to avoid stopped traffic, going off the road.

Once off the road, the truck continued on the grass and hit a Centro bus stopped at a traffic light.

Several passengers had minor injuries.

The bus driver and the truck driver’s passenger, his wife, were taken to the hospital.