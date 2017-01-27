Comfort Food by City Silo Table!
Clean eating is a popular health food craze taking over kitchens around the country.
But here in the south, we love our comfort food.
Now, a new restaurant in Memphis makes it easy to enjoy both at the same time.
Will Byrd is Executive Chef at City Silo.
He’s here with owner, Scott Tashie.
Ingredients
- 1 cup of cooked brown rice & red quinoa or any preferred grain
- 1 cup of sweet potatoes
- ½ cup golden beets
- 2 tbsp. of red onions
- ¼ cup of bell peppers
- ½ – 1 cup of greens of your choice: kale, garlic greens and/or spinach
- Olive oil or grapeseed oil
- 1 tbsp. black sesame seeds (optional)
- Half a lemon (optional)
- Soy sauce (optional)
Toss the sweet potatoes, golden beets, red onions and bell peppers in light olive oil or grapeseed oil. Spread out on a sheet pan and roast at 350 degrees for 45 minutes.
While vegetables are roasting, sauté the greens in two tablespoons of olive oil or grapeseed oil with garlic, lemon and/or salt and pepper to taste.
Combine in bowl with grain and finish with optional black sesame seeds, a squeeze of lemon or soy sauce to taste.
*Vegetables can be prepared in advance and warmed in a sauté pan before serving.