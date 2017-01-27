× Comfort Food by City Silo Table!

Clean eating is a popular health food craze taking over kitchens around the country.

But here in the south, we love our comfort food.

Now, a new restaurant in Memphis makes it easy to enjoy both at the same time.

Will Byrd is Executive Chef at City Silo.

He’s here with owner, Scott Tashie.

Good Roots Bowl

By City Silo Table + Pantry

Ingredients

1 cup of cooked brown rice & red quinoa or any preferred grain

1 cup of sweet potatoes

½ cup golden beets

2 tbsp. of red onions

¼ cup of bell peppers

½ – 1 cup of greens of your choice: kale, garlic greens and/or spinach

Olive oil or grapeseed oil

1 tbsp. black sesame seeds (optional)

Half a lemon (optional)

Soy sauce (optional)

Toss the sweet potatoes, golden beets, red onions and bell peppers in light olive oil or grapeseed oil. Spread out on a sheet pan and roast at 350 degrees for 45 minutes.

While vegetables are roasting, sauté the greens in two tablespoons of olive oil or grapeseed oil with garlic, lemon and/or salt and pepper to taste.

Combine in bowl with grain and finish with optional black sesame seeds, a squeeze of lemon or soy sauce to taste.

*Vegetables can be prepared in advance and warmed in a sauté pan before serving.