NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A United Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing in Nashville Thursday night.

According to reports, the flight 6176’s engines caught on fire as it was flying from Washington D.C.

None of the passengers on board were injured.

@united When your airline starts on fire & we have an emergency landing the least you could do is have your mgmt show up w/ info #fail pic.twitter.com/dzCuns0tBU — angelanordstrom (@angelanordstrom) January 27, 2017