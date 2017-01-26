× Two charged with Covington home invasion and murder

COVINGTON, Tenn. — Two men have been charged with a home invasion and murder in Covington.

Timothy Edwards, 38, was shot and killed January 19 in a home on Douglas Street.

Eddie Lee Poindexter and Armani Hall are charged with first-degree murder, especially aggravated assault, especially aggravated robbery and possession of a gun during a felony.

Hall was found shot on a street near where the shooting took place.

A motive has not been released.