'Operation Hope' starts at Mason Temple

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Church of God in Christ is working to help more people get financially fit.

The church teamed up with First Tennessee Bank to offer free Financial Literacy Counseling. They call the program Operation Hope.

It will offer seminars and one-on-one sessions about credit and money management.

Counselors will be available at Mason Temple.

For more information call (901) 947-9300.