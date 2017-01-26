× Olive Branch man arrested for Monday afternoon shooting

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — Olive Branch Police have made an arrest following a shooting Monday afternoon in the Annandale Garden Apartments.

Authorities said two individuals were shot and rushed to the Regional Medical Center. Both are expected to be okay.

Several days later, Jordan Malik Copeland was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The 19-year-old reportedly lived in the apartment complex where the shooting took place.

Law enforcement have not released any information on if or how the three knew each other, or what led up to the shooting.

Copeland was taken to the Desoto County Jail.