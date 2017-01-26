New information released in car sale that led to Bartlett shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BARTLETT, Tenn. -- Bartlett Police say a Wednesday shooting at the corner of Stage and Bartlett Boulevard happened during a car sale.

Police say Jeremiah Crotwell was selling a car in the parking lot to Robert Brooks.

The two finished the deal and Crotwell was getting into another car when Brooks changed his mind and wanted his money back.

A police report says the two argued and Brooks fired a shot at the ground which ricocheted and hit Crotwell in the abdomen.

Witnesses say Brooks demanded two women in the other car get out.

As the women and Crotwell ran away, police say Brooks fired two more shots and hit Crotwell in the shoulder and foot.

Brooks then got in the car the women were in and drove off.

Brooks will be charged with attempted murder and carjacking, Bartlett Police said.