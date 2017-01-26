× Memphis man pleads guilty to coercing minor for sex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has confessed after being accused of using the internet to coerce minors to engage in sex.

Between July and August 2016, Matthew Marr used several messaging apps to talk with a 14-year-old girl. The child reportedly told Marr about her age, but the suspect said it didn’t matter.

He eventually met with her for sex.

During one of those incidents, authorities said Marr was armed with a knife.

Officers also found evidence the 23-year-old was exchanging explicit images and videos with the minor. In fact, he told the girl if she wanted to be in a relationship with him she had to send him the images.

At one point, he reportedly pressured her to introduce her to even younger girls, the Department of Justice said.

Marr pleaded guilty to the charges against him on Thursday.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in April.