MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MATA will soon be getting new leadership after the resignation of its CEO on Thursday.

CEO Ron Garrison submitted his resignation to the chairman of the MATA Board of Commissioners citing health problems.

Garrison said he must take the time to focus on his health with the help of his family.

Stepping into his role for the time being is Chief Administrative Officer Gary Rosenfeld.

A search for a new CEO is underway.