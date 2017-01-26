× Man who shot DeSoto deputies had long record of crime

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Investigators say the man who shot two DeSoto County deputies had long record of crimes dating back to the early 80s and served thirty years in prison.

Police say Kevin Darnell Washington, 52, was killed when he got into a gun fight with the deputies.

Washington is suspected in three armed robberies Wednesday night and several others.

Investigators think Washington is linked to the robbery and kidnapping of a man from Ardent Studios in Memphis January

District Attorney John Champion said “He spent a large part of his life in the penitentiary.”

Washington had an active warrant from Florida at the time he was killed.