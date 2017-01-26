× Sketch released for man wanted in Dyersburg rape

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Police in Dyersburg are looking for a man who raped a woman there last December.

Police have released a sketch of the man.

The attack happened December 8 at a home in the Milltown area.

Police say two men entered a home and one held the victim while the other raped her.

The victim was able to help compose this sketch.

Anyone with information should call DPD Criminal Investigation Division at 731-288-7679 or call Crime Stoppers at 731-285-TIPS.