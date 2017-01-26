× House fire leaves Memphis family homeless

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fire investigators are trying to figure out what caused an overnight house fire in the Belt Line neighborhood.

The fire broke out around 12:30 a.m. at a house in the 2600 block of Midland Ave. near Boston St. — which is just a few blocks east of the Liberty Bowl.

Firefighters say flames were coming through the roof by the time they arrived on the scene.

The fire was so intense that part of the roof collapsed in the rear of the home.

Everyone inside was able to get out safely.

They’re now being helped out by the American Red Cross.