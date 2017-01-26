× Grizzlies center Marc Gasol is an All-Star again

MEMPHIS, Tenn-The NBA announced tonight that Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol has been named as a reserve to the Western Conference team for the 2017 NBA All-Star Game. Gasol is the first player in franchise history to be selected to the All-Star Game three different times after representing the Grizzlies as a reserve in 2012 and as a starter in 2015.

Gasol (7-1, 255) has appeared in 45 games (all starts) this season and has averaged 20.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.04 steals and 1.42 blocks in 32.5 minutes while shooting 46.4 percent from the field, 39.5 percent from three-point range and 82.5 percent from the free throw line in leading the Grizzlies to a 27-20 record (7th in the Western Conference).

Now in his ninth NBA season, all with Memphis, the 32-year-old is setting career highs in points (20.6), assists (4.2) and steals (1.04) per game. The 2012-13 NBA Defensive Player of the Year and 2014-15 All-NBA First Team center is shooting a career-high 39.5 percent from three-point range and has made 64 three-point field goals on 162 attempts this season after making just 12-of-66 from three-point range (.182) in his first eight seasons combined. He is one of just two players (Kevin Durant) averaging at least four assists and one block per game while shooting at least 38 percent from three-point range.

Most recently, Gasol posted a career-high 42 points in a 101-99 win on Jan. 25 vs. Toronto, scoring the Grizzlies’ first 16 points of the game and the two decisive free throws with 36.3 seconds remaining. It marked the highest single-game scoring total by a Grizzlies player since his older brother Pau Gasol recorded 43 points on Jan. 11, 2008 at Golden State. In addition, it was the first 40-point performance by a Grizzlies player since Rudy Gay had 41 on Dec. 13, 2009 and the first in a home game since Pau Gasol totaled 44 on March 28, 2006 vs. Seattle.

Grizzlies guard Mike Conley was snubbed for the All-Star game again. Conley has yet to be named to the Western Conference roster in ten seasons.

–grizzlies.com–