Grand Jury indicts mother accused of murdering four children

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The mother accused of murdering four of her children last summer has been indicted by a Shelby County Grand Jury.

Shanynthia Garnder faces 28 felony counts including first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, murder in the perpetration of aggravated child abuse, aggravated child neglect involving a deadly weapon, murder in the perpetration of aggravated child neglect involving a deadly weapon, aggravated child endangerment involving a deadly weapon and murder in the perpetration of aggravated child endangerment involving a deadly weapon.

On July 1, authorities discovered Tallen, Sya, Sahvi and Yazhi Garnder dead inside the family’s home near Hacks Cross Road and East Shelby Drive. All four had been stabbed to death.

Two children were found in a bedroom and the other two were in the youngest. The 5-month-old baby was found in her car seat.

A fifth child was able to escape the home uninjured.