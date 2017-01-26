DeSoto County deputies recovering after being shot; suspect is dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Two deputies are recovering this morning after being shot in Desoto County Wednesday night.

The shootings happened after a confrontation with a suspect believed to be involved in a string of robberies.

One of the deputies was shot in the foot.

The other deputy, who is a K9 officer was shot in the chest and has a collapsed lung.

The deputy shot in the foot is expected to be released soon.

The suspect is dead.

Sheriff Bill Rasco said the suspect, who is unidentified, was involved in three violent robberies back to back in Horn Lake and Southaven.

He then went to the Kroger near I-55 and Stateline.

He was sitting in the parking lot when the deputies spotted him around 9 p.m.

The suspect reportedly jumped out of the car and took off running behind Heartland Church.

That’s where he was involved in a shootout with police.

Authorities would not release the deputies’ names but said they have been with the department for 6 and 8 years respectively.

Their families are by their side at a Memphis hospital.

Our thoughts and prayers are with all of our colleagues at Desoto County Sheriff's Department tonight. — Horn Lake Police (@hornlakepolice) January 26, 2017