British postal service unveils David Bowie stamps

LONDON — Britain is paying tribute to one of music’s biggest heroes, and it could put David Bowie in your mailbox.

Starting March 14, Royal Mail will add Bowie to its Music Giants Special Stamp series.

The limited edition 10-stamp collection will showcase album covers for “Hunky Dory,” “Aladdin Sane,” “Heroes,” “Let’s Dance,” and “Earthling.”

The collection will also feature four shots from his live tours.

Looking for more? If stamps collecting isn’t your thing, Royal Mail will also sell framed print sets: a Berlin Years cover, and an Album Art fan sheet.

Some of these souvenirs may be limited to just 950 sales, the service says. So true Bowie fans, better start your pre-orders.