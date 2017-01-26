Boss of woman robbed by deputy shooter shares horrifying details

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. -- Colonial Hills neighborhood was quiet Thursday afternoon, but less than 24 hours ago the scene quite different.

"It just stopped our heart."

Cheri Williams said her driver for City-Spree Food Delivery had just dropped off an order for a regular customer when she called her crying. Williams said the woman was hysterical and scared.

"On her way back to the car he had a gun. She had to empty her pockets, which she did thankfully."

The man she is referring to is Kevin Washington, police say.

Williams told her driver to get into the car, lock the doors and call police. Officers were there minutes later.

She said if things got worse, they have a tracking system which would have alerted her. It traces every driver's location and keeps tabs on the delivery.

Williams said her drivers carry very little cash too meaning the robber didn't get much.

"We're keeping in touch with the driver. She's doing well. She was at her other job today. Sounded good but traumatizing."

After targeting the driver, Washington robbed another person at a local McDonald's and Home Depot, before getting into a shoot out with two Desoto County Deputies. He was shot and killed.