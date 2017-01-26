× 18 year old charged in Austin Peay shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 18 year old is behind bars accused of shooting three people, sending them all to the hospital.

WREG reported the three were sitting in a parking lot in the 3200 block of Austin Peay on January 14 when a suspect pulled up and began firing. Two of the men were taken to the hospital in very serious condition.

Witnesses were able to identify the gunman as Jamal Bowens.

A search of the suspect’s bedroom recovered a .40 caliber handgun– the same type of gun used in the shooting.

Bowens has been charged with criminal attempted first-degree murder and the employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.

He’s scheduled to be in court on Friday.