× Amtrak train hits car that tried to beat it, two hurt on Fite Road

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — An Amtrak train hit a car that tried to beat it on Fite Road near Millington Road around 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Drivers from two cars were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators say a driver tried to beat the City of New Orleans train and was hit.

That car then hit a second vehicle waiting on the other side.

The train was headed to New Orleans from Chicago.

There are no reports of injuries among the 82 people on the train.

One person was given CPR, another was cut out of the car.

The driver that tried to beat the train will be charged.

Fite Road will be closed for some time.