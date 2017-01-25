× Tigers win streak is snapped at three with loss at Temple

PHILADELPHIA, Penn-Shizz Alston scored 22 points and Temple ended a three-game losing streak with a 77-66 win over Memphis on Wednesday night.

Daniel Dingle added 16 points and Mark Williams had 15 for the Owls (11-10, 2-6 American), who had lost six of their previous seven.

Alston scored eight-straight points to put Temple up 40-32 early in the second half after the teams were tied 30-30 at halftime. Alston had a basket and Dingle followed with a 3-point play to push the lead to 4 with 6:31 remaining. Williams scored eight straight Temple points in the last 2:45 to answer the last Memphis charge after the Tigers closed within seven.

The Owls, 10-1 when scoring at least 70 points and 1-9 when they don’t, shot 48 percent (26 of 54), including 11 of 29 from 3-point range, one shy of their season high. They were 13 of 15 from the foul line in the second half to finish 14 of 17.

Jeremiah Martin had 16 points and Markel Crawford 15 for Memphis (15-6, 5-3), which had won three straight and six of its last seven.