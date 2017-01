× Man shot at Bartlett Boulevard and Stage Road

BARTLETT, Tenn. — Bartlett Police say a man was shot in Bartlett Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were called to a shopping center parking lot at Bartlett Boulevard and Stage Road at noon.

Police say the man is in noncritical condition.

Witnesses say several shots were fired. They also said the shooting might have been related to a vehicle sale.

Police are looking for the shooter.