Police: Teens beat man trying to break up fight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Investigators said a group of what appeared to be high school students beat a man down.

This happened Wednesday afternoon at Poplar Avenue and Cleveland Street.

Officers said the man was walking down the street when he noticed a group of young people fighting and tried to break it up.

But that’s when police said they started attacking him!

He is expected to be OK.