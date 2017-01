× Person hit by car on Shelby Drive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A person was hit by a car on Shelby Drive around 5:45 Wednesday morning.

The accident happened between Mendenhall and Hickory Hill.

The Southbound lanes of Mendenhall were blocked for several hours.

The person hit is in critical condition.

This is the most recent in a series of pedestrians being hit by a car.

Tuesday, an off-duty MPD officer was hit and killed on New Covington Pike, in front of Methodist North Hospital.