× Panola County man shot to death, person being questioned

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. — A man has been shot and killed in Panola County.

The shooting happened this morning on Greenbriar Circle in Courtland.

Deputies were called to the home around 7/l30 a.m.

The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Alfred Nicholson, Jr.

WREG has learned a person of interest is in custody.