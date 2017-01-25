× Ole Miss suffers tough loss at home to Texas A&M

OXFORD, Miss-Admon Gilder scored a career-high 22 points and added seven rebounds and seven assists Wednesday night as Texas A&M defeated Mississippi 80-76.

Texas A&M (11-8, 3-5) outscored the Rebels 7-3 in the final 90 seconds to snap a three-game road losing streak in the SEC. Tyler Davis added 20 points, shooting 9 of 11 from the field, while Robert Williams had 15 points and a game-high 14 rebounds.

Ole Miss (12-8, 3-5) was led by Sebastian Saiz and Terence Davis with 19 points apiece. Deandre Burnett added 16 points and seven assists for the Rebels, who trailed 47-39 at halftime.

The Aggies shot 29 of 57 (51 percent) from the field and 7 of 18 (39 percent) from 3-point range. Texas A&M hit 9 of 10 free throws in the final nine minutes and outrebounded the Rebels 39-23 to preserve the win.

Ole Miss was 27 of 55 (49 percent) from the field and 11 of 25 (44 percent) from 3-point range, including 5 of 8 from Davis.