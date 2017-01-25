× No charges against MPD officer in fatal shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — No charges will be filed against a Memphis police officer who shot and killed a man last March.

Alexio Allen, 30, was shot after officers said he made “irrational statements” and struggled over a rifle with his fiance and pointed it at an officer.

Allen’s sister said she called 911 because her brother was hearing voices.

Debra Nesbit said police asked if there was a weapon in the home and she was trying to give the gun to officers when Allen ran over to her and tried to take it away and was shot.

“This was a tragedy for everyone involved,” said Gen. Weirich. “Unfortunately, the officer was forced to act in self-defense and in the defense of other officers and family members inside the house that night.”