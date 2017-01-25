Memphis riverfront getting a new look thanks to new task force

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The riverfront is getting a new look thanks to a new task force created by the city.

“Our riverfront is one of our most important, significant and historic assets,” Mayor Jim Strickland said during a news conference Wednesday. “It is crucially important that we create a riverfront that reflects our community as a whole and showcases Memphis to the world.”

The 17-member Riverfront Task Force is charged with creating a list of recommendations on what can be done to improve the area. The team is made up of everyone from local lawmakers, to CEO’s to neighborhood leaders that reflect the entire community.

Also helping the team is nationally renowned architecture firm Studio Gang who said they are thrilled about the chance to improve the riverfront for all citizens.

The group is currently working on a 12 to 14 week timeline to bring back some ideas.

Mayor Strickland said the public will also have the opportunity to provide input.

He also stated project funding will not come from the city’s general fund and will work hand in hand with the new Bicentennial Gateway Project.