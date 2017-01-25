× Knitting store owner tells “women’s movement” supporters to shop elsewhere

FRANKLIN, Tenn. — A knitting shop owner in Franklin, Tennessee is getting a lot of feedback on social media after asking customers who want yarn for “women’s movement” reasons to shop elsewhere.

The message appeared on a Facebook page belonging to the “Joy of Knitting.”

“I ask that you if you want yarn for any project for the women’s movement that you please shop for yarn elsewhere. The vulgarity, vile and evilness of this movement is absolutely despicable. That kind of behavior is unacceptable and is not welcomed at The Joy of Knitting.”

Many marchers last weekend wore pink knitted hats with cats ears, a reference to a vulgar statement made by President Trump many years ago.

“As the owner of this business and a Christian, I have a duty to my customers and my community to promote values of mutual respect, love, compassion, understanding, and integrity. The women’s movement is counterproductive to unity of family, friends, community, and nation.”

In 20 hours, the post received more than 3,600 comments with support and condemnation.

One person wrote, “Franklin native here. Resident still. Knitter. I’ll spread the word buyers must agree with your narrow judgments.”

Another wrote, “I’m sure some people will have a problem with this, but they are the same ones who were gleeful when certain celebs and congressmen boycotted the inauguration. It’s ok for them, but not for you. There are plenty of us out there who respect your beliefs and your right to follow what is in your heart.”

Elizabeth Poe, the store’s owner, told The Tennessean she has received many private messages of support.