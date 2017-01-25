Germantown students raise thousands for Le Bonheur

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — Germantown High School students raised $9,000 for Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

The money will go toward buying rocking chairs for patients’ rooms.

Other items like toys and high chairs have also been donated.

The project was adopted by the GHS chapter of Science National Honor Society.

Organizers said the club’s sponsor’s son spent several days at Le Bonheur in 2015, and that’s when they realized the rocking chairs were needed.

The group worked with Holiday Deli & Ham in Germantown to raise the money.