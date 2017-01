× Four people injured in two-car crash on Mt. Moriah

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people were rushed to the hospital after a crash near Mt. Moriah and Ridgeway.

According to police, the accident happened just after 7 p.m. and involved two separate cars.

Two women and a man were transported to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Another person was taken to St. Francis Hospital. That person is expected to be okay.