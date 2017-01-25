× Fort Campbell solider’s remains discovered in Robertson County

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A set of remains discovered in Robertson County, Tennessee have been positively identified as a missing Fort Campbell soldier.

Pfc. Shadow McClaine‘s remains were discovered Monday just off of I-24 in Robertson County, WTVF reported.

According to CBS News, the 25-year-old went missing sometime in early September while house-sitting for a friend. Her car was found abandoned in a Nashville parking lot shortly thereafter.

Several weeks later, McClaine’s ex-husband, Sgt. Jamal Williams-McCray, and Spc. Charles Robinson were charged with murder, kidnapping and conspiracy.

A motive for the killing has not been released.