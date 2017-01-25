Enter for your chance to win tickets to see the Nitro Arenacross Tour!

Don’t miss out on the Nitro Arenacross Tour, February 3-4, 2017! Enter HERE for a chance to win a free family 4 pack of tickets!

Experience two high flying nights of motorized adrenaline pumping Arenacross action. Kick off the night and meet the Pro’s at the free pit party, then watch in amazement as our Award Winning Intro Show kicks off with Lasers, Lights, Fog, Rocking music and more! Next watch the AX Tour Pro’s battle it out for over $70,000 in season purse, including: Motorcycle racing, ATV racing, and a FMX pro jump off. Watch these amazing riders compete on a jump infested arena floor, soaring over 60 ft in the air. From the Kids on their 50cc Mini’s, to the AX Tour Pro’s on their 450cc fire breathing MX bikes straight off the AMA Supercross circuit, these guy’s will leave you gasping in amazement! Saturday night is the free track party, so grab your friends and family because this is a show you will not want to miss. And remember, it’s not just a race it’s a party!!!

VENUE INFORMATION

Tunica Expo Center

3873 U.S. Highway 61 North

Tunica, MS 38676

