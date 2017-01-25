× Collierville Officers recognized for life-saving actions

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Two officers are being recognized for taking appropriate action that saved a young woman’s life.

Back in December, Collierville Police Officers Samuel Draper and Brian Quinn were called to a home after a woman overdosed on heroin.

Family members told the officers the woman had been clean for five years, but during a recent visit to Collierville, reconnected with someone who supplied her with drugs. She relapsed and overdosed in her bathroom.

When officers arrived on the scene, they couldn’t find a pulse and the victim was starting to turn blue.

Choosing not to wait for paramedics to arrive, the officers began CPR which saved the woman’s life.

The two officers are being hailed as a credit to the Collerville Police Department.