12-year-old reported missing
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 12-year-old is missing Wednesday evening.
A City Watch alert was issued for Joshua Wallace.
According to the alert, he was upset about spending the weekend with a relative.
He was last seen around 3:30 p.m. walking west from the 5000 block of Kaye Road.
Joshua has a medical condition, according to the alert.
He was wearing a hoodie and blue jeans and had a backpack.
If you see him or know where he may be, call police at (901) 545-2677.
35.104480 -89.894931