12-year-old reported missing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 12-year-old is missing Wednesday evening.

A City Watch alert was issued for Joshua Wallace.

According to the alert, he was upset about spending the weekend with a relative.

He was last seen around 3:30 p.m. walking west from the 5000 block of Kaye Road.

Joshua has a medical condition, according to the alert.

He was wearing a hoodie and blue jeans and had a backpack.

If you see him or know where he may be, call police at (901) 545-2677.