Zales attempted robbery suspects caught on camera

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities have released new surveillance video from inside the Oak Court Mall during an attempted robbery Tuesday morning.

Two men are caught on camera walking up to a display inside Zales Jewelry.

When the clerk backs away in fear, the suspects pull out hammers and begin beating the glass, trying to get to the jewelry inside. The thieves quickly give up and take off on foot.

Both suspects are believed to be in the early to mid-twenties.

If you can help authorities locate them, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.