JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. — a North Carolina woman was able to seek help while locked in a trunk, using her phone to send text messages to 911.

The woman called first, but then was disconnected.

A dispatcher used a phone to send her text messages.

The texts allowed police to find the car and arrest the woman’s ex-boyfriend.

The dispatcher said 911 centers should be able to use their equipment to text.