Two men charged in New Year's Eve murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Anthony Ellis and Lloyd Crawford are charged with reckless homicide.

Investigators say the suspects shot and killed Mawani Deberry in South Memphis on New Year’s Eve.

Family members say Deberry’s body was dumped on the side of the road on Saxon and Cummings.

He later died at the hospital.

Police say the suspects robbed another man about 20 minutes before the shooting.

That victim said Ellis and Crawford threatened him with a gun demanding drugs.

He was shot in the hand but got away.