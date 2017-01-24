Two men charged with attempted murder and burglary in Germantown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. -- Two people are charged with a burglary in Germantown that included shots being fired and the lockdown of several schools Monday.

George Jinkins, 21, and 19-year-old Jaylin Pritchard are charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated burglary, having a gun during a felony and evading arrest.

A Germantown man told police when he returned to his home in the 2500 block of Hacks Cross he saw a strange car in his driveway.

He said the car was running and he saw a man near a corner of the house point a gun and shoot at him two or three times.

The homeowner fired back.

A witness saw two men running through yards and saw them drop a handgun, stop to pick it up and continue running.

Police eventually caught up with Pritchard who was found with a bag of marijuana.

At the home, police found multiple items belonging to the homeowner stacked near a rear door.