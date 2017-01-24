Trial in shooting death of Officer Martoiya Lang underway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- The trial against the man accused of shooting and killing Memphis Police Officer Martoiya Lang got underway on Tuesday.

Treveno Campbell has been charged with first-degree murder and could face life in prison if convicted by a Shelby County jury.

In December 2012, officers were executing a search warrant on Campbell's East Memphis home -- a known location of gang and drug activity-- when shots were fired. The 10-year veteran and mother of four was shot and killed.

In court, Campbell's attorneys said their client had no idea officers were entering and opened fire out of fear.

However, Officer Eric Dobbins told the jury the officers announced their presence multiple times before Lang and another officer entered. That's when he said he heard multiple shots from inside the home.

"I heard Dodson say, 'Somebody get Lang out of here,'" he told the jury.

"I approached her and I asked her to come with me. 'Come on let's get out of here.' She didn't come," he said with tears in his eyes.

With Dobbins still on the stand, prosecutors played the frantic dispatch call for an ambulance.

Lang is one of four Memphis Police Officers killed in the line of duty over the last five years.

In 2011, Officer Timothy Warren was killed while responding to a domestic dispute.

In 2015, Officer Sean Bolton was killed during a traffic stop in Parkway Village.In 2016, Officer Verdell Smith was killed after a man ran him over with a car after a nearby shooting.

