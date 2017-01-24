× Tipton County Schools accidentally emails employee’s W-2 Forms to hackers

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Tipton County Schools employees were notified on Tuesday some of their private information is in the hands of hackers.

According to a letter sent to each employee, the data breach occurred on Monday after hundreds of W-2 Forms were accidentally emailed to an entity posing as the director of the schools.

At this time, it’s unclear if the information has been misused, the district said.

The district has already contacted the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office, local banks and the IRS to help monitor the situation.