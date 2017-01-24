Red panda escapes from the Virginia Zoo

NORFOLK, Va. — The search is on for a missing red panda from the Virginia Zoo.

According to the zoo, 19-month-old Sunny was last seen on Monday around 5 p.m. When zookeepers came to work the next morning she was not in her enclosure.

The zoo was immediately searched, but so far, they have not been able to locate the little animal.

A similar incident happened at the Memphis Zoo back in July when Zimm the monkey escaped his enclosure.

In that incident, the monkey was able to get into a large underground tunnel used for storm water.

Zimm was eventually pulled from the tunnel and is doing well.