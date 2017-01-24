× Recent fatal pedestrian crashes happened in two of busiest intersections in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Just as sure as you are to see cars zoom by in Downtown Memphis, you’re likely to catch a J-Walker.

Smart Growth America rated Memphis as the 9th most dangerous city in the country for pedestrians in 2016.

“A lot of other big cities are a lot more walker friendly than Memphis, I can see that,” said pedestrian Barry Lusk.

Police report 34 pedestrians were killed last year in the city. And just within this last week, two people were killed while out walking in two of the busiest intersections in Memphis.

Pedestrian hit twice, thrown through the air while crossing the street

Off-duty officer hit and killed by pickup

“There’s a personal responsibility involved, but there are crazy drivers out there too,” said pedestrian Denny Douglas.

A 2014 city report showed Union Avenue and Second Street to be the busiest and most dangerous intersection for pedestrians in the city.

Bellevue and Lamar was named the second busiest. That’s where a 40-year-old man was killed last Tuesday.

And Covington Pike and Yale was the third, near where an off-duty police officer was killed this morning.

The city found the majority of crashes are caused by people darting or running, followed by people walking in the road or crossing with no signal.

“You’re taking life into your own hands,” said pedestrian Joy Flemings.

The most dangerous intersections in the city all involve Union, Poplar or Lamar.

The study also showed more than half of all crashes happened on roads that had four or more lanes.