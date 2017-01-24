Police: Witness fired shot at carjacking suspect as he drove away from Kroger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Shopper Jean Smith said the chaos at the Kroger in Frayser on Monday afternoon put her on edge.

"My daughter told me, she said, 'Don't go up to Kroger,' I said, 'Why not?' She said, 'Because an old lady just got carjacked,' I said, 'For real?'"

Police say a 70-year-old woman was returning to her car at the Kroger on Frayser Boulevard when a man came up behind her, grabbed her and threw her to the ground.

"That's sad," said Smith. "It's really sad."

Officers said someone witnessed the crime and tried to stop the carjacker, but the door was locked and the suspect drove off. Police said the witness then fired a shot at the car.

Shoppers on Tuesday said they`re happy someone tried to help.

"I think that's fantastic," said David Davis. "I think it should happen. Somebody needs to look after Memphis. The police, they can't be everywhere at once."

But many of you had concerns when police labeled the witness as a 'Good Samaritan,' questioning whether it's legal to open fire at a busy shopping center.

"You can use deadly force to protect yourself or a third person, however you cannot use deadly force to protect property," said Marcus Hilliard, a trainer at Global Training Academy.

In this case, police said the carjacker was driving away when the witness fired a single shot. Hilliard doesn't recommend trying to stop a crime.

"In that situation, I would recommend someone not getting involved but to call the police," he said.

Hilliard said you're allowed to shoot at someone if they forcefully break into your home, business, dwelling or car.

Hours earlier, a homeowner in Germantown did that when he confronted two burglars. Police said a burglar shot at him and he fired back. No one was hit.

Police said they haven`t been able to track down the man who fired the shot at Kroger nor the suspect. The suspect was last seen in a silver 2005 Dodge Magnum.

If you have any information about that crime, you`re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.