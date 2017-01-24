× Minnesota governor reveals cancer diagnosis after State of the State collapse

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton revealed he has prostate cancer a day after collapsing during his State of the State address Monday evening.

On Tuesday, the governor took questions from the media who asked if a health condition caused the incident. He responded by saying he just found out last week he had cancer following a biopsy.

The cancer, WCCO reported, has not spread to other areas of his body. He’s expected to start treatment sometime next week.

Monday evening, WREG reported the 69 year old collapsed roughly 40 minutes into his speech, trailing off in the middle of a sentence before pausing to take a long drink of water for a bottle he had below the lectern.

When he tried to resume his address, he spoke only a few slurred words before his shoulders appeared to shake and he crumbled behind the lectern, striking his head. A frantic voice could be heard over the microphone saying “get him to the ground. Get him to the ground please” as those around Dayton rushed to assist him.

He is expected to be okay.