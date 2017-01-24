× Man pleads guilty to gang related murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 23-year-old man said he is guilty of killing a gang rival in 2012.

Tremarius Avant pled guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 30 years in prison with no parole.

Avant was arrested shortly after the body of 16-year-old DeMarco Deshun Adams was found on Nov. 6, 2012, in the backyard of a home in the 4400 block of Leatherwood Ave. near Willow Road and South Perkins.

Avant, who was also known as Tremarius Moorman, was upset that Adams have quit Avant’s gang, the Universal Vice Lords, and had joined a rival gang, the Piru Bloods, according to investigators.