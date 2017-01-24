Helena West Helena bank robbed for the second time this month, suspect sought

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HELENA WEST HELENA, Ark.-- The Helena West Helana Police chief said a bank on Cherry Street was robbed Tuesday morning.

Helena West Helena is about an hour and a half outside of Memphis in north Arkansas.

Police Chief Virgil Green said the armed thief entered the Helena National Bank, set a gun on the counter and demanded the teller give him cash.

No one was hurt but the bank has been a holdup hot spot this month. Chief Green said this is the second time the bank has been robbed.

"Definitely a very frightening scene to have another person come in the bank and rob a second time," explained Chief Green.

Green said there's suspicion they're dealing with the same guy.

"Investigators are looking at information we have from the video footage as well as from the previous bank robbery to see if there`s any connection," he explained.

Several agencies have stepped in to help investigate.

"We have the state police here assisting as well as the FBI," said Green.

He said the bank did not have armed security guards.

Anyone with information should contact the Helena West Helena Police Department at (870) 572-2528.

As Helena West Helena Police and FBI agents work to crack the case people walking downtown see crime scene tape marring the historic area.

"It`s just sad because we`re doing everything we can to get downtown revitalized," said Jordan Yancy.

Yancy has owned a woman`s boutique across the street from Helena National for three years, in a city that sometimes gets a bad rap for crime she hasn`t just put stock into her business.

"Just trying to get people an incentive to come down here and invest in downtown," she explained.

She said while the bank robbery reminds her to be aware she`s staying committed.

"We just hope people learn from this and to not give up on downtown."