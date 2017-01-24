× Helena-West Helena bank robbed for second time in two weeks

Helena-West Helena, Ark. — For the second time in two weeks, the Helena National Bank has been robbed.

The bank is located on Cherry Street.

The description of the suspect is the same as the last robbery which took place January 9.

At that time, police said the suspect was a 5-foot-6, 150-pound black male wearing a dark-colored hoodie, a white shirt, dark jeans, black tennis shoes, latex gloves, a blue bandanna and a red baseball cap.

He left the bank on foot, but police said he may have then gotten into a dark-colored late-model Buick.

If you can help identify him, call police at (870) 572-3441 or the Little Rock FBI office at (501) 221-9100.