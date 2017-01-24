Hattiesburg tornado breaks church window but leaves Bible intact, open to Psalm 46

HATTIESBURG, Miss. — A tornado wrecked havoc on parts of southern Mississippi.

The William Carey University campus in Hattiesburg was hit hard, with the gym destroyed and many other buildings having sustained extensive damage.

The stained-glass window in the school’s Bass Chapel is gone — but it’s what was left inside the chapel that has many amazed.

The tornado left a Bible unharmed and open to Psalm 46, which begins, “God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.”

Rick Wilemon, who teaches in the school’s art department, posted photos of the chapel and Bible to Facebook.

The tornado killed four people and injured more than 50 others, according to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.

The William Carey University campus remains closed while the university works to rebuild and prepares to resume classes.