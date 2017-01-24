× Get away this summer with new flights from Southwest Airlines

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southwest Airlines will be offering travelers at Memphis International Airport more chances to get away this summer thanks to additional flights.

The Dallas-based airline recently opened its summer schedule for MEM, which includes additional weekend frequencies to Orlando and Baltimore.

The additional Orlando flights are available on weekends beginning ni June and running through August. The extra Baltimore flight is available on weekends in August.

The changes mean Southwest will be adding more than 40 flights and almost 10,000 more seats over the June- August schedule at MEM compared to last year. This represents an 8 percent increase in Southwest’s total capacity.

“We appreciate and share Southwest’s confidence in Memphis,” said Pace Cooper, Chairman of the Memphis-Shelby County Authority Board of Commissioners.

“These additions will add convenience and affordability for Mid-South travelers over the summer vacations season.”

You can visit Southwest’s website to book flights and check schedules.