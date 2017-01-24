Germantown attempted burglary suspects have criminal histories

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. -- Attempted first-degree murder, evading arrest and aggravated burglary are the charges against Jaylin Pritchard and George Jinkins after investigators say they opened fire on a Germantown homeowner Monday.

Germantown Police said it all started after the pair tried to burglarize a home off Hacks Cross around 10 a.m. The homeowner said he came home and discovered the two men burglarizing his home. Waiting in the drive-way was the suspects' running car.

He said two to three shots were fired at him. He shot back. No one was injured.

When police searched the home they said the place was ransacked. Stacked against a door waiting to be removed were various electronics, as well as a handgun and gun safe.

After gunfire was exchanged the duo took off running. Pritchard was captured shortly after. Officers said he was hiding under a woman's deck on Effingham, about a mile and a half away from the initial crime off Hacks Cross. An intense manhunt then took over the area and Jinkins was arrested several hours later behind a home on Waverly Crossing.

WREG's Shay Arthur did some digging and discovered both men have past run-ins with the law.

Court records show Jinkins was convicted and sentenced on weapons, drug and theft charges.

Back in September, Pritchard was arrested on aggravated kidnapping charges after a U of M student said he was held at gunpoint and forced to withdraw money from several ATMs.

Those charges were dismissed.

Now the pair are facing new charges and will make their first court appearance on Wednesday.

Pritchard's bond was set at $175,000 and Jinkin's was set at $200,000.